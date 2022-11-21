Forbes Advocate

Eugowra prepared for a flood, this was an 'inland tsunami'

Updated November 23 2022 - 12:15pm, first published November 21 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture LifeFlight.

Eugowra was prepared for a flood last Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.