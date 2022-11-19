Boil water alert lifted, rapid damage assessment team moving in Sunday

Last week some 360 homes and businesses were affected by floodwater. This flood has reached so much further and impacted so many more.
Rapid damage assessment teams will start working their way through Forbes on Sunday, November 20, checking on the safety of flooded homes and businesses.
The clean up crew including Defence Force, Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue will follow, Mayor Phyllis Miller has said in a daily update.
"There is some concern about cleaning up before we get those assessments done," Mayor Miller said.
"If you do clean your property, please take photographs."
Any items you need taken away can be placed on the footpath, Forbes Shire Council will coordinate pick up.
The town is also slowly opening up, with essential vehicles being escorted through the town centre as of Saturday afternoon.
The mayor hoped some streets would be able to open up to traffic again Sunday.
Essential Energy crews turned the power back on for more than 520 homes and businesses on Friday night and Saturday.
By Saturday afternoon, 347 customers remained without power, down from 1786 on Thursday night.
Additional crews have been deployed to further support local crews and are continuing the necessary painstaking work to inspect power circuits for inundation before restoring power, or in the case where houses' switchboards have been flooded, to disconnect the properties to allow a full safety inspection by qualified electricians.
Some areas are still inaccessible, but crews are regularly monitoring floodwater levels and will access those areas to continue this process as soon as it is safe to do so.
Specialist underground crews are working on the Forbes CBD to restore power for local businesses.
Essential Energy's flood customer support program is available to anyone impacted by floods which includes:
Forbes Shire Council has partnered with GIVIT to connect local people needing assistance with support.
Phone, 1300 585 054, email givit@forbes.nsw.gov.au or go to their website to find out more.
