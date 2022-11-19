Forbes Advocate

Boil water alert lifted, rapid damage assessment team moving in Sunday

Updated November 20 2022 - 7:40am, first published 7:26am
Major flooding in Forbes on Wednesday, November 16. Picture by Brad Shepherd.

Last week some 360 homes and businesses were affected by floodwater. This flood has reached so much further and impacted so many more.

