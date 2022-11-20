They've spent their weekend ripping up carpets and cutting out wet gyprock, now they're back offering Telehealth appointments from the kitchen bench.
Forbes Medicine and Mind's Cross Street practice filled with floodwater last week, but practice manager Courtney Hodges says they're determined to reconnect with their patients as quickly as possible.
"We want to get back on our feet, we need to be there for the community too," she said.
"There's a lot of trauma, there's a lot of people who are going to need access to specialist care.
"I feel that obligation deeply."
There's no quick fix for the surgery itself, but Ms Hodges says they're working day and night to get operational again.
They're seeking a dry and suitable place in town where their patients - they have 2500 on their books - can reconnect with their GP and other health professionals.
Medicine and Mind actually escaped flooding on November 5, the water stopping one brick short of coming in.
With the November 16 peak there was no stopping it.
Ms Hodges said the doors were open and they were seeing patients on the Monday morning when the water started rising in the gutters and they realised they needed to move fast.
"We started cancelling and then started getting everything out," Ms Hodges said.
"We cleared the building, we sandbagged, but there was no stopping it."
The motel next door gave them a couple of rooms to store everything and Ms Hodges is incredibly grateful - without that they never would have got critical items out of the way of the fast rising waters.
Dr Draper was back at work from the kitchen bench, offering online consultations, as quickly as could be, and Ms Hodges described it as a team effort to make sure health care continued with the town cut in three, people displaced and widespread power outages.
"People are just absolutely going above and beyond where they can to make sure that people who need to be looked after are being looked after," she said.
"We are working really hard because we know how distressing it is for everyone. The pharmacy has been brilliant too.
"The SES are still doing deliveries to people that can't get to town.
"Reach out and we will do what we can."
The road ahead is a long one: the damage bill for electrical, IT cabling, air conditioning systems, flooring and building work unknown.
"We're competing for trades as every person in town is going to be," Ms Hodges said.
"Both carpet places are under - and you need to support local so everyone can get back on their feet."
But you can reach Forbes Medicine and Mind on 0458 757 574 or hello@medicineandmind.com.au
The pharmacies are open again and you can access pathology at Forbes hospital.
