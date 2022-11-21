Forbes Advocate

Forbes Veterinary Clinic tackles flood clean-up, gets doors open so work can continue

November 21 2022 - 12:00pm
Krista Jenkins and her team at Forbes Veterinary Clinic have had a massive clean up weekend, but they have also made arrangements to see their furry patients.

Forbes Veterinary Clinic's Templar Street cottage has seen better days, flooded twice in the past two weeks and this time with a dumping of particularly nasty mud.

