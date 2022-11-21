Forbes Veterinary Clinic's Templar Street cottage has seen better days, flooded twice in the past two weeks and this time with a dumping of particularly nasty mud.
But vet Krista Jenkins couldn't have asked for a more incredible show of spirit as staff - and some 20 of their clients - put their boots and gloves on and waded in to clean up over the weekend.
They're absolutely focussed on getting back to business, with a temporary consultation space at 30 Templar Street and approval to continue with their surgery schedule at the former Parkes vet clinic.
It's vital, Ms Jenkins said, with vet services "under an incredible amount of strain" to keep up with need.
Our two Forbes vet clinics have not only been caring for our own furry friends, they've picked up Parkes clients since the vet there closed earlier in 2022.
"What we've actually done purely for surgeries is we've got approval to use the old Parkes vet building, purely for surgery, we're not consulting over there," Ms Jenkins said.
"Otherwise we'd be so far behind: we usually do about five surgeries a day, we're booked out until April next year."
Critical equipment from the clinic was saved, Ms Jenkins said on Sunday, relocated before the second flood peak hit.
"Last time we put a lot up on benchtops and it didn't quite get up to the benchtops," she said.
This time it did, but they'd got a lot more out.
It's been quite the welcome to Forbes for our new vet, Lara Mitchell, who we extend a very warm welcome too - we hope we can show you the brighter, sunnier side of our beautiful shire very soon!
Forbes Veterinary Clinic's receptionist is working to reschedule appointments and their landline 6852 1775 is diverted to a mobile - just please be patient as there is now only one line.
They're also coordinating donations of pet food and items for those affected by flooding, drop off points are:
Some of the items needed:
Flood-affected pet owners are urged to inbox the Forbes Veterinary Clinic Facebook page with the type of pet and town located so they can get donations to those in need.
