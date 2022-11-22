Eugowra RTC opens the doors one week after 'inland tsunami' hits town

Eugowra's Rural Transaction Centre doors are open and the mail ready for collection or delivery just one week after 1.5m of water went through the premises.
Dave Herbert from the RTC management committee says they committed early to getting the centre open again - with a solid team effort in the days since the disaster to clean out the mud and get the systems up and running again.
Everything had been lifted above the 1990 level of 440mm and sandbagged in preparation but last Monday the water came in 1500mm deep.
"We had a foot of leeway (above the 1990 height) which we thought would have been enough, obviously not," Mr Herbert said.
"There was mud everywhere."
Everything was impacted, from the retail stock just brought in for Christmas to the mail.
Manager Jen Bray had the task of extracting the mail from the mud, then drying all the letters, with the remarkable story emerging that a local bride's wedding dress had been delivered and escaped the deluge unscathed.
The automatic door is still functioning and opened for the first customer Monday morning, with visitors picking up very quickly.
Walkers AGnVET Eugowra were also able to get their doors open on Monday, November 21.
