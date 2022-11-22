Forbes Advocate

Eugowra RTC opens the doors one week after 'inland tsunami' hits town

Updated November 22 2022 - 4:52pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural Transaction Centre management committee members Dave Herbert and Brendan Mansbridge, manager Jen Bray and postie John Gilson.

Eugowra's Rural Transaction Centre doors are open and the mail ready for collection or delivery just one week after 1.5m of water went through the premises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.