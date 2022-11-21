Eugowra's children will be back at school from Tuesday

Eugowra's children will reconnect with their friends at school from Tuesday.
The community's educators, preschool and both primary schools, have been working together and will welcome their families back in a shared learning space just a week after their town was hit by an inland tsunami.
Everything is happening at Eugowra Public School with St Joseph's gutted by the force of the water, for now the important thing is the children will be back together and they don't need to bring anything but themselves.
St Joseph's principal Cathy Eppelstun has been working alongside Eugowra Public School principal Carmel Doyle and Eugowra Community Children's Centre director Raewyn Molloy to make sure the children will have all they need.
"I've got backpacks and lunchboxes and things organised for every child, Carmel is doing the food, the kids just come on the bus, in casual clothes, we supply breakfast and every meal," Ms Eppelstun said.
A roster of volunteers has been organised to provide breakfast, fruit, snacks and lunches - this roster filled within 24 hours of a social media call out to surrounding communities.
Buses will collect children from around town and bring over those still staying in Orange.
People are already offering Christmas presents and toys for children, that's all being coordinated by Ms Molloy.
There's little doubt hugs will be the first order of Tuesday morning for everyone. There will be space to talk and share.
The importance of letting the children get together and be children, and giving their parents some space for all they need to do, can't be overstated.
"The (children) just want to catch up, they're desperate to catch up with their friends," Ms Eppelstun said.
Counsellors will be on site and the PCYC will be running activities.
Ms Eppelstun will forever be grateful for a phone call from her daughter in the middle of the night to warn her the creek was rising.
"I went down to the school about 3.30 in the morning and all the rainwater was sitting everywhere," she said.
By the time she headed back over the bridge the water was rising quickly, but within what she'd expect of a flood.
Still, she made the decision to cancel school for the day due to the flooding and asked her daughter to post that to the school's facebook page.
"Thank God we did," is all she can say.
There was two metres of water through the school and church. One metre through the elevated evacuation centre.
"We've lost every single thing," Ms Eppelstun said.
"I'm used to floods, I've lived here all my life, this was not a flood."
The response was immediate and overwhelming.
Bathurst dioceses director and staff along with Father Laurie Beath bought brand new gumboots and got stuck into the mucky job of cleaning up the mud.
"People are incredible," Ms Eppelstun said.
"We had three fire trucks, we had people from everywhere, all my cousins, it's just unbelievable - even the Forbes rugby club came over, some of them, and Forbes was in flood.
"People have been amazing."
