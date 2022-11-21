Forbes Advocate

Eugowra's children will be back at school from Tuesday

Updated November 21 2022 - 9:10pm, first published 5:11pm
With incredible teamwork and community support, the children of Eugowra's schools will reconnect with their friends from Tuesday.

