A two-point win over Castlereagh on Saturday was enough to secure the minor premiership and a home semi-final for the Goannas.
Playing at Wellington's Kennard Park, the Peta Powyer-coached side was scrappy at times on Sunday but did enough to secure the Western Women's Rugby League minor premiership.
Sunday's 26-24 win over Castlereagh was hard fought in every way and Powyer said they will need to bounce back in a big way now sudden death matches have arrived.
"It was very much a close one if you ask me I think the two best teams in the competition," she said.
"Castlereagh were tough, there are still a few girls who were a bit sore even this morning (Monday).
"It was a bruising encounter, there were tough runs and defence from both teams."
After several parts of the Central West were hit by flooding last week, there were some concerns players from Forbes may not be able to make the matches.
"It's a massive sacrifice, I was actually in Forbes on a clean-up crew on Sunday and the pictures that the media have put out don't do it justice," she said.
"To see how much destruction there is and how many roads are cut-off in Forbes is crazy, we had young Kirby Maslin who played 18s and opens, she had to get a tractor through to the other side of town just to make it.
"Georgie Coote and Georgie Cole were great, we are just thankful for the Forbes community after seeing how they have rallied behind those girls and they have made most games."
The Townsend sisters (Amy, April and Maggie) were once again brilliant for the Goannas with Maggie and April both scoring tries.
Joining the sisters in the forwards, Powyer admitted there aren't too many players better to line up next to.
"Amy Townsend has not yet given away a penalty this year so far which is huge considering she is normally at the judiciary," she said.
"'Mags' (Maggie) is just in a purple patch of form, I don't think I've seen her play so well or so consistently for so long.
"April just leads from the front out of hooker, I think she has just about played every minute except for the first game when we had 20-odd players so we gave her a rest."
Bec Smyth finished the regular season off with a try, as did lock Alahna Ryan and the pair have been some of the Goannas' most consistent players.
"Bec (Smyth) was strong, she is an absolute leader and there is a different vibe around the team every time she plays," she said.
"I don't know how Alahna puts her body on the line every week, she's just an absolute freak. Hopefully, we can put it all together.
"Our passing and gameplay was a bit rusty on the weekend, we went away from driving up the middle through our forwards which has been our strength all year.
"We tried to spread a bit early at times, this weekend we need to get back to that simple play. Our ball security was frustrating, we bombed a couple of tries.
"We had players go to put the ball down over the line but just dropped it, we blew points on the weekend."
Looking ahead, the Goannas will take on Castlereagh once again this weekend in the semi-final and Powyer was glad they got to experience a tough game before the sudden death part of the season begins.
"You definitely do not (want an easy game), especially when you have to front up and play Castlereagh again," she said.
"We now get a home final which will be at Kennard Park, I've had a bit of a look over Apex Oval.
"It's still pretty sandy and is hard as a rock, you don't really want to be landing on that after being tackled by a few of the Castlereagh girls."
