The Goannas won the Western Women's Rugby League minor premiership

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated November 22 2022 - 2:15pm, first published November 21 2022 - 8:00pm
Goannas lock Alahna Ryan scored a try in the side's win on Saturday over Castlereagh. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A two-point win over Castlereagh on Saturday was enough to secure the minor premiership and a home semi-final for the Goannas.

