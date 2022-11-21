Forbes Advocate

Forbes-based Goannas players appreciate Western Women's Rugby League support

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:42pm, first published 8:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forbes has been well represented in the Goannas' first grade side this season and the club has shown those from the flood-hit community plenty of support. Picture supplied

Goannas prop Amy Townsend chats with coach Peta Powyer most weeks during the Western Women's Rugby League season, but things have been different in the lead-up to Saturday's match with the Castlereagh Cougars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.