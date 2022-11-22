The play equipment ended up in Lake Forbes: bowlers begin clean up

"It will set us back a bit, a fair bit in fact but it's not the end of the world," was how president of the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club, Peter Mackay, summed up the 'mess' left behind from the recent flood events.
He and club curator Scott (Scooter) Andrews were confident on Monday openly stating bowls would be played this week.
"And we will be holding our scheduled Annual General Meeting on Sunday from 12.30pm followed by the Men's Sub-Committee AGM," Peter said.
While flood waters entered the club Peter said they were fortunate the outside decking escaped any major damage however the recently acquired kids play equipment was a victim of the waters rushing down Lake Forbes.
"It takes about 10 blokes to lift some of it but it has moved down stream of the club, we hope to retrieve it. It is solid wood and was proving popular with families coming to the club.
"We had a very good response to our clean-up Sunday morning which is very much appreciated as there was great deal of water damage but hopefully in the end all will be OK.
"There is still a bit to do with the ladies kitchen/room, thankfully the decking escaped major damage while hopefully carpet cleaning is successful. Items which could be be lifted were so time now tells us how we finish up.
"Plans are to open as soon as possible with cold beer on tap," Peter added.
'Scooter' was more confident with plans to have the greens open for play yesterday (Wednesday).
"There will be bowls on Wednesday and Thursday and weekend play. The recent winds have been helpful drying out after we removed a lot of mud earlier," he said.
Peter said response from outside has been very welcomed with St John's Park Sydney one of the first to offer financial help.
"We have heard from so many other clubs that wish to support us with donations. This has been so overwhelming, and our community appreciates this," he said.
"To cater for this we have started a Go Fund Me page with all donations going to repairs and replacing what we can to ensure the club remains open so our members and community can continue to enjoy coming together at our beautiful club to play and enjoy the social side of the 'bowlie'.
"We look forward to having our doors open sooner then later and welcoming you (outside clubs) to future tournaments," he added.
Peter said the club is excited and looking forward to also welcoming the district residents to the festive season and beyond. "The 'bowlie' is a community club, here for everyone."
Once the greens open there will be plenty to play for with the Major Pairs nearing completion with Greg Gunn and Brian (Spro) Asimus in the final awaiting the winner of the Glenn Kearney/Bruce Williams game against Alf Davies/Christian West.
Quarter finals in the Major Singles are nearing while the draw for the Minor Pairs will be made this week. Nominations are called for the Sunday morning Bentick Trophy.
In Locker News bar staff always needed. Contact the club in person or by phone on 6852 1499 or talk with club manager Jeff Nicholson.
Pool comp Friday nights with names in by 6.30pm for draw and start at 7pm.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. Book now on 6852 1499.
Membership of the 'Bowlie' always open, $10 social member; $35 bowling member and $120 for full member of Bowls NSW.
For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499
