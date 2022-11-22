Forbes Advocate

The play equipment ended up in Lake Forbes: bowlers begin clean up

November 22 2022 - 8:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Thurlow, Anne Mackay, Alf Davies and Viv Russell in clean-up duties.

"It will set us back a bit, a fair bit in fact but it's not the end of the world," was how president of the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club, Peter Mackay, summed up the 'mess' left behind from the recent flood events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.