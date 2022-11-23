Forbes Advocate

Hopes golf course will be back in play late December

By Short Putt
November 23 2022 - 8:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 9th green dries but bunker play is still a problem. Picture by Short Putt

The community is standing up and shaking off the effects of two high flood levels, with progress being made on rejuvenating both homes and businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.