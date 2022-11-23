Hopes golf course will be back in play late December

The community is standing up and shaking off the effects of two high flood levels, with progress being made on rejuvenating both homes and businesses.
As with many of the sporting venues around town, the golf course is still quite wet. Most of the low lying areas to the east and south of Forbes are still under water, and such is the case for the majority of the golf course.
To get the golf course running again the focus will be to firstly ensure the greens remain healthy.
This will mean transporting a hand mower around by boat, and keeping an eye open for any requirement to do spraying, by back-pack, to ward off fungal attack.
Once the fairways dry then the mowers will be put into action.
There is not much that volunteers can do at present, but once the course dries enough to enable traffic around the course then there shall be a call for bodies to help the clean-up.
The cart sheds have been cleaned out and soon all carts will be back in their sheds.
If you have any sand buckets at home please bring them back to the golf course as the bucket cage was uplifted and the buckets washed away.
At this stage, the early expectations to get back to golf in late December still seems to be the most likely timeframe. Of course every effort will be made to get back sooner but a lot depends on when the fairways become serviceable, for mowers and carts, after the waters subside.
If you think you may be able to help, call the Course Supervisor (Jack Elliott - 0478 678804) or Club President (Tony Cogswell - 0418 220510) to see what you can do.
Work is also progressing on the Golf Programme for 2023-24. There could be quite an upheaval for some events, but we can be assured of a full year of activity.
The Pro Shop remains closed at present, but it may soon be opening for a few hours each day. You can then place orders for floating balls. Stay tuned.
It is crystal ball time: Planning is underway for the commencement of competition play when we are able.
The Summer Sixes will probably start in the New Year with a revamped format.
