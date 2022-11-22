Rotary Ipomoea hopes to spread cheer through Christmas Tree Festival

The Rotary Ipomoea Christmas Tree Festival is very much still planned for the first weekend in December.
Rotary Ipomoea is encouraging people to make their trees, and to put the dates December 2 to 4 into their diaries.
Anyone can enter this festival, they welcome displays of all shapes and sizes - and the community's creativity has astounded organisers in the past.
Big or small your entry will brighten our community at this time, when the spirit of Christmas is really needed.
Entrants are asked to bring your entries for the festival to the Forbes Town Hall from 7am Friday December 2.
The trees will be open for viewing from Friday afternoon and throughout the weekend.
For more information please call 0427 201 445 or 6851 5197.
Organisers from Rotary Ipomoea are also urging everyone to put the weekend in their diary and come and see the festival.
All proceeds raised through this very special annual Rotary project can raise important funds to share within our community at this time of need.
