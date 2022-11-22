Forbes Advocate
Rotary Ipomoea hopes to spread cheer through Christmas Tree Festival

Updated November 22 2022 - 4:28pm, first published 2:30pm
Therese Newell and Sue-anne Nixon are encouraging all those who can to share the Christmas spirit through creativity.

The Rotary Ipomoea Christmas Tree Festival is very much still planned for the first weekend in December.

