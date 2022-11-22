Small businesses and not-for-profit organisations hit by flooding could be eligible for up to $50,000 in grants.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet made the announcement of jointly-funded Commonwealth - State Disaster Recovery Funding in Eugowra on Tuesday.
Eugowra's town centre was devastated by an 'inland tsunami' last Monday, while Forbes was inundated by the biggest floods in decades twice in two weeks.
The NSW Government has identified a significant number of businesses impacted by multiple flooding events likely to face extensive clean-up and repair work.
Mr Albanses said the first $25,000 of assistance can be paid very quickly, and a further $25,000 upon receipts being shown.
"We know this repeated, relentless, flooding is very tough on people, and we want them to know we will be there to support them now - and as they continue to recover," Mr Albanese said.
In addition, Forbes and Cabonne councils' clean-up efforts could be significantly boosted by Local Government Recovery Grants of $1 million after being declared disaster zones.
The increased funding is to ensure a streamlined, flexible and immediate funding to support local economic and social recovery, the state government says.
To learn more or apply, businesses and not-for-profits can visit the Service NSW website or call 13 77 88.
Mr Perrottet said small businesses across flood impacted areas are doing it tough and helping them bounce back is vital.
NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery, Steph Cooke said towns like Eugowra, Molong, Cudal and Canowindra, all impacted by the floods last week, are facing an "incredibly challenging time".
"Particularly for those who have experienced flood after flood over the past 12 months and haven't been able to fully recover," she said.
"The funding being announced today will help business owners with their immediate clean-up and rebuilding efforts."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has touched down in Eugowra to tour the flood-ravaged Cabonne community.
The Prime Minister arrived by helicopter and landed at the Eugowra showground before meeting with locals and taking questions.
Member for Orange Phil Donato is on the ground, too, as is NSW Premier Dom Perrottet. It's Mr Perrottet's second visit to the town in the last week.
Mayor of Cabonne Kevin Beatty and deputy mayor Jamie Jones are also there in Eugowra, as is state emergency services minister Steph Cooke.
Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee has been in Eugowra all week and asked the Prime Minister about insurance for the town, with the community prepared to remain on the banks of the Mandagery Creek and rebuild following last Monday's horrific flood.
The town was wiped out after rain flooded the creek in quick time, with the flood water rising rapidly and devastating the community. The majority of buildings and homes in Eugowra were impacted, or completely ruined.
Mr Albanese has toured a number of properties impacted by the floods and has visited the newly reopened Post Office, which many locals regard as the heart of Eugowra.
He is expected to tour the town until about 10am.
