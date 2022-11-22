Forbes Advocate
Updated

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tours flood-ravaged community of Eugowra

Nick McGrath
Riley Krause
By Nick McGrath, and Riley Krause
Updated November 22 2022 - 5:23pm, first published 2:54pm
Small businesses and not-for-profit organisations hit by flooding could be eligible for up to $50,000 in grants.

