Taronga Western Plains Zoo opens new peddle boat experience to visit the primate islands

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
November 24 2022 - 5:00pm
Steve Hinks Director of Taronga Western Plains Zoo with Ilka Awdry.

Getting up close to primates at Taronga Western Plains Zoo was just made easier with a new pedal boat experience.

