Western Rams' junior teams come together for valuable training session at Dubbo

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 26 2022 - 9:39pm, first published 9:38pm
Josh Townsend with the ball during the combined junior Western Rams training session. Picture via Western Rams Facebook.
Western Rams' under 16s and 18s extended squads came together on Saturday in Dubbo. Picture by Western Rams Facebook.

WESTERN Rams' Andrew Johns Cup coach Kurt Hancock said the bonding and atmosphere feels alive and stronger than ever in the region following Saturday's combined training session at Dubbo.

