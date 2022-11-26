Squash juniors in top tournament before flood hits

The Forbes Junior Open was held before the recent inundation.
And on the weekend of October 30, a large compliment of boys and girls from ages; under 19 years down to under 11 and a novice or 'Junior Juniors' section competed.
The well organised and run tournament, a one day classified Bronze Event, was thoroughly enjoyed by all attendees who have locked it in to their squash calendars for 2023.
Organisers Jay, Judy Kross and Darryn Piper were stoked with participants' enthusiasm and are looking forward to next year's event.
The following results were passed on to me:
Boys winner Lockie Jones; runner up Cooper Jones.
Girls winner Rachel Bilsborough; runner up Laila Kelly.
Boys winner Max Jones; runner up Conner Moriarty.
Girls winner Claire Bayley; runner up Lillah Smith.
Boys winner Henry Kross; runner up Riley Jones.
Girls winner Jade Reynolds; runner up Millie Thurtell.
Boys winner Tobey Smith.
Boys winner Hayden Smith, runner up Jorden Smith.
Girls winner Matilda Smith.
Novice Section: Emmi Smith, Polly Miller-McMillan, Harry Hood, Zali Lovett, Artie Kross and Poppy Rodgers.
And despite the circumstances, congratulations to Jay and Judi Kross for another successful Parkes Doubles Tournament held Saturday and Sunday November 12 and 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.