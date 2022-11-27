Forbes Advocate

Place a gift under KHub tree to brighten a child's Christmas

Updated November 28 2022 - 10:27am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The tree is up, and the Salvos are now accepting donations to brighten Christmas for families in need.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.