It's back by popular demand ...
Alister Lockhart OAM has more copies of his new book on the way after the first print run sold out.
No Apologies, Few Regrets is the autobiography of our former mayor, and it gives insight into the journey he's taken from Scotland to Forbes, farming to local government.
It touches on his childhood in his homeland and a little family history, meeting his wife Alison and their move to Australia.
Just a few of his experiences shared include the Grawlin water project, the farm accident that left him in a wheelchair and his journey into local government including several terms as mayor of Forbes.
Mr Lockhart launched the book, with his editor Dr Rae Luckie, at the Forbes Town Hall concourse and it was extremely well received, raising $1150 for CanAssist Forbes in sales in that one night.
It went on to sell out so for those who missed out, there are more on the way.
No Apologies, Few Regrets is available at The Book Dispensary and Painted Daisies in Templar Street or put your name down for a copy to come.
