Flood recovery assistance point coming to Forbes Town Hall

Updated November 27 2022 - 9:23pm, first published 7:35pm
A NSW Government Recovery Assistance Point will open at Forbes Town Hall at 10am Monday, November 28.

Those whose homes have been impacted by flooding are urged to head to Forbes Town Hall this week to connect with all the services that can help.

