Flood recovery assistance point coming to Forbes Town Hall

Those whose homes have been impacted by flooding are urged to head to Forbes Town Hall this week to connect with all the services that can help.
A Flood Recovery Assistance Point is opening in Forbes from 10am Monday, through to Friday.
Accommodation advice, support for businesses, financial assistance, insurance and legal support, mental health and wellbeing services, are all available through the centre.
It will be open:
The team also remains at Eugowra Showgrounds, open 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday, December 2.
You can also go online to www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods to find out more about the help that is available.
Lifeline Central West is also heading to the Town Hall, they'll be cooking up a barbecue and they'll be available for a chat.
Their cousellors are also still available in Eugowra.
Mental health clinicians are based at NSW Government Recovery Assistance Points, along with a range of other community-based mental health services, government agencies and other organisations also providing support.
These mental health workers, including the District's Rural Adversity Mental Health Program Coordinators, Response and Recovery Clinicians, and Aboriginal Mental Health teams, provide face-to-face care and help people access appropriate services for ongoing support.
Community members can also do their bit to help through GIVIT:
Support Eugowra locals impacted by an inland tsunami on Monday, November 14, by donating through GIVIT.
For locals in need, Eugowra Promotion and Progress Association (EPPA) has registered as a community support organisation with GIVIT.
They can make requests for the essential items you need to return home and support your recovery, please visit the Secretary's Office between 10am - 12pm and 2pm - 4pm.
See what's needed in Forbes after the floods and meet a need through GIVIT.
Forbes locals in need can email givit@forbes.nsw.gov.au or phone 1300 585 054.
