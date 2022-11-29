It's all happening at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club after weeks of 'cooling off' due to the consistent rain and flooding where last weekend the annual AGM was held along with rounds of major bowls competitions played.
At a well attended AGM on Sunday Peter Mackay was re-elected to lead for another 12 months while on the greens last Saturday two games in major competition were play setting the trend for the remainder of the season to determine the clubs best.
Prior to the election of office bearers for 2023 Peter spoke of the past 12 months which despite disruptions of late due to rain and floods finished on a positive note for the community club.
As president/treasurer for the past 12 months he reported a profit of $102,651 less depreciation of $35,501 for a nett profit of $67,150, a pleasing result after $51,528 had been spent on improvements within the club.
While thanking many for their contribution to the success of the past year Peter said he and the board realise more money needs to be spent on routine improvement and replacements within the club.
A great deal of discussion at the meeting centred on the proposed extension to the lake side decking and surrounds which are proving popular for any number of social gatherings.
Included in this would be extending the play ground for children while accommodating an area for bare foot and party bowls. It was decided further talks with members will be undertaken regarding this after plans are to be displayed in coming months.
Elected along with Peter as president/treasurer where Ron Thurlow as vice-president, Amy Shine secretary while board members include Cheona McGovern, Ray Dunstan, Greg Gunn, John Gorton with newly elected Sid Morris and Michael Coles.
After years of service Ron was a popular recipient in receiving Life Membership.
The Men's Bowling Club AGM followed with president Scott 'Scooter' Andrews reporting an excellent year highlighting the work of volunteers, play in the pennants which featured several 'younger' players while noting the club had entered the Open Gender Pennants for 2023.
Also discussed were rule changes regarding major title winners contesting minor club titles along with other items of interest to all bowlers.
Election of office bears for 2023 resulted in 'Scooter' back as president, Trevor Currey treasurer, Rob Priest secretary while committee member consist of Laurie Crouch, Brian 'Spro' Asimus, Paul Baker, Robert 'Pooch' Dukes, Matt Reid and Christian West.
MAJOR BOWLS - On the greens last Saturday Major Pairs and Major Singles games were as entertaining as any played in any form of bowls competition in recent times.
It came down to the last of the scheduled 21 ends for Bruce 'Bogga' Williams and Glenn Kearney to win 19-18 over Alf Davies and Christian West in Major Pairs while in Major Singles Robert 'Pooch' Dukes held on to win 26-21 over Laurie Crouch.
Members who witnessed the games heaped praise on all six players where in pairs scores were locked even on five occasions, on ends six, 11, 16, 18 and 20.
With a winner having to be decided on the last it was Glenn who stepped up to claim the win after delivering a bowl which he openly admit he felt was wide only for it to 'cannon in' on a tight head to claim victory.
The final of the pairs will now have the Williams/Kearney combination taking on the ever confident combo of Brian 'Spro' Asimus and Greg Gunn at a time to be advised.
Just as absorbing next door in the singles had 'Pooch' leading early, 15-7 after 12 then 22-9 after 18 prior to the experience of Laurie rising to the challenge for 23-21 after 25 ends. 'Pooch', relatively newcomer to bowls, settled to take four shots needed to win over the last three ends played.
SOCIAL BOWLS - Two days after flood waters were washed way from the greens three games of pairs took place last Wednesday where Rob Priest and Kerry Dunstan finished like greyhounds to win 26-18 including a five on the last of 20 ends over Trevor Currey and Barry Shine.
Similarly Barry White and Alf Davies won 26-17 in 22 ends over Geoff Coles and Tony Bratton taking the last 11 ends 18-5.
John Browne and Laurie Crouch had it easier winning 20-9 in 20 ends over Rick Stewart and Fred Vogelsang after leading 14-2 at 'oranges'.
Thursday attracted five games vying for the $500 jackpot with Dale Scott and Greg Gunn winning 21-17 in 23 ends over Tara-Lea Shaw and 'Booza' Bolam after being front 18-4 after 13 ends.
Six on the last three ends of 22 had Peter Besgrove and Lyall Strudwick winning 22-21 over Allan Hilder and Peter Hocking is looking for a coach after a recent drop in form.
Cliff Nelson and Al Phillips proved to strong for Wayne Burton and Bob McGinty in 20 ends winning 25-13 while Paul Doust and Glenn Kearney won 20-18 in 22 ends over Ian Hodges and 'Spro' Asimus.
In the last Bob Grant and Viv Russell were another flashing home winning the last five ends 9-0 for a 23-22 win in 22 ends over Denny Byrnes and Tony Bratton.
Prior to the AGM on Sunday morning five games of pairs with Dale Scott and John Kennedy winning 16-11 over Geoff Coles and Scott McKellar while Jamie Dukes and Al Phillips won 10-9 over Peter Greenhalgh and RT Moloy picking up three for the win on the last two ends.
The ever improving Peter Besgrove led for Viv Russell to win 13-11 over Ian Hodges and 'Bert' Bayley in the scheduled 16 ends while the hot combo of Warren Keep and Tara-Lea Shaw won 21-11 over John Shaw and Bob McGinty.
In the last Grahame Riley and Cliff Nelson won 13-8 over Barry Anderson and Al Hilder while resting touches were recorded by Terry Molloy and Cliff Nelson with Al also picking up a 'raspberry' for his efforts.
LOCKER ROOM - It's back to normal at the 'bowlie' and that includes bar staff needed as always.
Competition bowls highlighted by the draw for the Minor Pairs this week with nominations called for the Sunday morning Bentick Trophy. Social competition bowls every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning.
Don't forget pool comp Friday nights with names in by 6.30pm for draw and start at 7pm.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. Book now on 6852 1499.
Membership of the 'Bowlie' always open, $10 social member; $35 bowling member and $120 for full member of Bowls NSW.
For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
