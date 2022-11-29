Forbes Advocate

Bowlers get back on the greens at Forbes Sports and Recreation Club after major flood

November 29 2022 - 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back in play ... John Baass on the Forbes Sport and Recreation Club greens.

It's all happening at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club after weeks of 'cooling off' due to the consistent rain and flooding where last weekend the annual AGM was held along with rounds of major bowls competitions played.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.