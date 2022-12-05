Come rock around the Christmas Tree at 2022 Forbes carols

Warm up your singing voices, Carols returns to Victoria Park this Saturday night, December 10.
Forbes Town and District Band has been rehearsing all our favourite tunes, and getting together with our special guest artists to prepare a great night of entertainment.
The pre-carols concert starts at 6.30pm this year, and Jenelle Toole from the Town Band says we can expect a great line-up of entertainers.
Families can choose a picnic spot, grab some dinner and enjoy the music.
There will be a barbecue, icecream and coffee stands on offer on the night.
We've heard a very special guest from the North Pole will be dropping in from 6.30pm for children to have their photos taken.
They can then purchase their glow candles ready for the main carols when the sun goes down.
Guest artists lining up again this year include James Whalan and Ruth Barnes. We'll also be treated to vocals by Matt Prow, Emily Pavey, Jo Stephenson and Clynton Breen.
The delightful Judy Prior will take the microphone as our MC for the event.
