Come rock around the Christmas Tree at 2022 Forbes carols

Updated December 5 2022 - 3:09pm, first published 1:52pm
James Whalan returns as one of our Carols guests this Saturday. File picture.

Warm up your singing voices, Carols returns to Victoria Park this Saturday night, December 10.

