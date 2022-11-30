Roll on Summer sport: junior cricket to make start

Junior cricket makes a delayed, but welcome, start this weekend.
Forbes' young cricket enthusiasts are finally getting bat to ball with the Botanical Garden nets open for training this week and games in the planning for the weekend.
Forbes Junior Cricket's Jeff Nicholson said everyone was keen to get the season started after so many rainy weekends and major flooding hitting Forbes' sporting fields.
Registrations were pretty good in the lead up to the season but there were still places for those looking for a Saturday sport.
"We're still looking for Under 10s and Master Blasters, five or six-year-olds," Nicholson said.
"Even if you haven't registered you should come on down."
This weekend's draw is:
Master Blasters will play at Botanical Gardens on Saturday morning, check the Forbes Junior Cricket Facebook page for the details, they'll be happy to help you get signed up.
Our representative players are also keen to begin their 2022/23 campaign, with Forbes' Under 12s and 14s lining up to defend their championships.
"We've won those the past two years, so we're pretty strong there," Nicholson said.
Flood cleanup of local grounds continues, with a number of our sports still affected by floodwater or the need for repairs.
