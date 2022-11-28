Forbes Advocate

The Goannas advanced to the Western Women's Rugby League final after defeated Castlereagh 22-20 on Sunday

Tom Barber
Updated November 28 2022 - 7:13pm, first published 5:36pm
Goannas playmaker Demi Wilson scored a double in the side's 22-20 win on Sunday at Kennard Park. Picture by Petesib's Photography

A narrow two-point win on Sunday was enough to secure a home Western Women's Rugby League final for the Goannas.

