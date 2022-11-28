An afternoon of fun, friendship planned for VIEW Club Christmas lunch

Unfortunately the Forbes View Club November lunch had to be cancelled because of the floods. However the Christmas lunch will go ahead on Thursday December 8.
I think everyone must feel as I do that it cannot possibly be that time of year already. This meeting will be one of fun and entertainment.
Members are asked to bring an unwrapped gift for either a child or an adult, or alternatively a cash donation in an envelope, which will be gifted to Havannah House for their Christmas lunch.
Members can also invite a friend to join them if they wish to do so.
View Club is always ready to welcome new members who want to give back to their community and make connections with women in their area.
It provides a place to connect with other women, enjoy social activities and develop lasting friendships, while supporting the work of the children's education charity 'The Smith Family'.
For those new to the Central West, View provides the perfect place to meet like-minded women while doing something that makes a difference. At present Forbes View Club sponsors eight students through their 'Learning for Life' program.
New members are always welcome at our lunch meetings. Please contact Helen Pitt on 0427 201 445 for any information.
Ladies, remember to book in early for the lunch on Thursday 8th December at Club Forbes at 12 noon, when an afternoon of fun and friendship will take place.
