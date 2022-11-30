Forbes Advocate

Crops swamped, fences washed away: farmers begin clean up

Updated November 30 2022 - 2:33pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As flooding recedes, the cost to our agricultural sector is being revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.