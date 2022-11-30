Crops swamped, fences washed away: farmers begin clean up

As flooding recedes, the cost to our agricultural sector is being revealed.
About 98 per cent of Tom Green's farm went under water to some level in the second flood peak, the biggest on their property south of Forbes since 1952.
They kept their stock safe - feeding them on one high knob on the property - but have lost critical pastures. Crops had water 200mm to 400mm deep through them.
The four to five inches of rain that fell right across our region and the upper Lachlan catchment on Sunday night, November 13, resulted in devastating flash flooding in Eugowra and forced a record release from Wyangala dam.
There wasn't much difference in the reading at the Iron Bridge to the November 5 flood peak, but a big difference in the impact in and around town.
"How big and damaging it is, (depends on) how much volume is behind it, pushing it, like we saw in town," Mr Green said.
"There's significantly more damage in the second flood: a lot more fences washed out, a lot of roads and irrigation infrastructure heavily damaged, washed out. Everyone on the floodplain has been impacted to varying levels."
The work to restore essential fencing and save hay is under way.
"We're just doing fences that we need at this stage, a lot of them won't get done until next year," Mr Green said.
"Our haysheds went under, I've been getting the wet hay out and trying to dry the sheds out."
The lower bales of hay are wrecked but Mr Green hoped to save the higher bales.
That feed could become critical in coming months, with areas of pasture and lucerne stands dying off after inundation.
"A huge amount of it for that hay production side will be significantly down," Mr Green said.
"If it stays dry all of a sudden in the autumn there could be a real feed challenge there depending on the quality and what's left."
Crop losses vary, but Mr Green predicts there will be properties on the floodplain where 80 to 90 per cent of the crop is written off or at least affected.
"A number will still harvest something if they can get it," Mr Green said, some already have their headers on standing canola.
"It looks dry but things are still getting bogged so the logistics are quite hard."
That's not only on property but on the road network, with extensive areas of both sealed and unsealed local and regional roads needing work.
Getting things back in order will take time, he said.
"Things were already busy before it and now there's so much repair work to get done, it'll be a bit of a race to get what's critical done."
The community has waited far too long for the Wyangala wall raising project to progress, Mr Green, the chair of Lachlan Valley Water, says.
The cost to towns, roads, agriculture and business of three flood peaks in two months will be 'colossal' and the recovery will take years.
"Many landholders have now gone through two years of losses and that comes off the back of a rapid and severe drought," Mr Green said.
"The time for talking is over and we now need to see immediate actions to prevent further catastrophic flooding in the future."
The Wyangala Dam Wall Raising project is expected to increase the dam's capacity to hold an additional 650 GL, which increases capacity by 53 per cent.
A large proportion of this increased capacity would be used for flood mitigation.
"Water NSW has done a great job in managing Wyangala dam under extreme circumstances, but you can't store extra water if there is no storage capacity," Mr Green said.
"We totally understand there will still be some flooding but you only have to look at the neighbouring Macquarie Valley for evidence of how flood mitigation airspace in a dam works.
"Even with similar inflows, and close to record flooding upstream at Bathurst, Burrendong dam has been successfully managed by Water NSW to create minimal impact on communities like Wellington, Narromine and Dubbo."
Forbes, Condobolin and surrounds have taken major damage, he said.
"We understand that the business and environmental cases for a dam upgrade of this standard takes time to finalise but we ask NSW Government to complete them rapidly, so that the project can proceed," Mr Green said.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has been questioned about the dam wall raising project on every visit to Forbes through the flooding.
He says the NSW government is committed to the project, and is progressing with the business case.
"The business case work continues, we allocated funding in this year's budget to finalise that business case, and once that is completed we'll be working closely with the Federal Government for a joint funding arrangement," Mr Perrottet said in Forbes on November 4.
"It's an important project not just for community safety, in places like Forbes, but also in times of drought which we know will come again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.