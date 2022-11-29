The Newell Highway remains closed with as much as half a metre of water across sections of the road south of Forbes, but extra crews and funding are here to help repair and rebuild the road network as flooding clears.
Transport for NSW says crews have been working tirelessly through the continuing flood crisis to allow emergency, freight and community access to flood-impacted areas.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW told The Forbes Advocate they are working closely with local councils to ensure pothole filling and road repairs and rebuilding is prioritised based on network need and impact.
It is estimated there are about 10,000 kilometres of flood impacted local and regional roads requiring attention.
"Crews and machinery which have been redeployed from other parts of the state and are initially being based in Forbes, Cowra, Dubbo and Orange," Transport for NSW said.
The first of those redeployed in Forbes have been carrying out pothole repairs along the Lachlan Valley Way and Escort Way as well as parts of the Newell Highway within the Forbes Shire Council boundaries.
The Newell Highway remains closed near Marsden due to a large amount of water remaining over the road.
While the water is currently receding, it remains more than 500mm above the road surface at most locations.
Transport for NSW says it has completed repair work at two of the six locations with further work planned for the remaining four once the water level recedes enough to allow safe access by crews.
This road rebuilding work is expected to take several weeks to complete, weather permitting.
The Lachlan Valley Way and Escort Way are open in the Forbes Shire Council area. However, both roads have been heavily impacted in parts by flood damage and excessive moisture in the pavement compounded by traffic.
Temporary advanced warning signs and speed restrictions have been installed along these roads to reduce the risk to motorists. It will take several weeks to repair these damaged sections.
Lachlan Valley Way remains closed between Goolagong and Cowra.
Forbes Shire Council has received some good news about funding and extra crews to help with flood repair roadworks.
Forbes is one of eight councils to share in $15 million in emergency funding, and received $639,542.39 from the State's $50 million pothole fund.
The additional grant funds are a rapid injection of cash, Mr Farraway said, to help councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles.
"This is on top of the ongoing investment in a stronger road network through Fixing Local Roads, Fixing Country Roads and Fixing Country Bridges," he said.
Road conditions as of 4.30pm Tuesday November 29:
Go online to forbes.nsw.gov.au or livetraffic.com for updates.
