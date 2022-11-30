Forbes Advocate

Forbes Rotary Ipomoea's 2022 Christmas Tree Festival is on from December 2 to 4

December 1 2022 - 5:00am
Forbes Town and District Band is drumming up a display for this year's Rotary Ipomoea Christmas Tree Festival. Picture supplied

December is here and so is the Christmas Tree Festival!

