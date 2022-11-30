December is here and so is the Christmas Tree Festival!
This event is a favourite of the local festive season calendar, and organisers Sue-anne Nixon and Therese Newell from Forbes Rotary Ipomoea trust that it will once again bring Christmas cheer.
School and community groups have been working hard on their contributions and we get to enjoy them this weekend, with the doors opening to the public on Friday afternoon.
This year's festival is being hosted in the former Presbyterian Church, next door to the traditional venue at Town Hall, as that is home to the flood recovery assistance centre this week.
Bring your entries to the church between 7am and 10am on Friday (don't panic if you're running a little late).
The festival is open:
Entry is $5 per adult (children are free) and you can pay $1 to vote for your favourite display.
All funds raised through the weekend are sown back into community causes by Rotary Ipomoea.
