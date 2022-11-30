Flood's toll becomes clear as media spotlight moves on: Mayor

What a couple of months we have had.
As I write this column, the weather is starting to look a little more like summer - the sun is out and the temperatures are slowly start to creep up.
The immediate flood emergency has now thankfully passed and with it the initial adrenaline rush.
With the physical clean-up, and the economic burden, we will start to now see evidence of the huge emotional cost.
Things are very raw at the moment for our community, if you weren't physically affected by the floodwater - your friends, family, work colleagues were.
Our region was very much the focus of the national media attention.
It is sad to see that focus move on in the respect that we are left with the physical mopping up and the push for funding to rebuild, restore and areas that are still very much affected.
It is no longer the mindset of our city cousins that we are still suffering.
Remember that it is not just about the presents under the tree, it is the presence of those we love and cherish.- Mayor Phyllis Miller
I just ask of you, as we head into the Christmas season, to be gentle with yourselves.
Remember that it is not just about the presents under the tree, it is the presence of those we love and cherish, and the wonderful community that we live in.
Don't be afraid to reach out for help, our website emergency page has contacts for mental health, financial assistance and more.
Thank you to all who have so generously donated - whether it be time or money or goods.
I love living in Forbes. I love our community.
Until next week.
