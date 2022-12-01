Forbes Advocate

Helicopters, Defence and neighbours rescue stock as flood levee gives

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
December 2 2022 - 6:00am
Murray Brown, Glamis, was forced to airlift out 870 first-cross Merinos after the Lachlan River broke the levee banks at Bedgerabong.

When the Lachlan River broke the levee banks at Bedgerabong last week, it could have meant horrific stock losses for Murray Brown.

