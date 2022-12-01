Helicopters, Defence and neighbours rescue stock as flood levee gives

When the Lachlan River broke the levee banks at Bedgerabong last week, it could have meant horrific stock losses for Murray Brown.
Mr Brown is stud principal for Glamis Border Leicester and also runs a first-cross Merino flock on his 600 hectares at Bedgerabong and has had water running through his property non-stop since August 8.
Mr Brown moved his sheep to some higher ground just in case the levee broke and as such suffered no direct losses to the flood.
"We moved the sheep to higher ground on Thursday and then worked on the levee that night trying to get it to hold," he said.
"It became clear it wasn't going to hold and it broke later that night.
"I learned from the 2016 floods about which flock needed to be where. We were caught out with sheep on the wrong side of the river back then.
"We were able to truck the Border Leicesters out but the first-cross Merinos were very isolated. We could only get to them via boat.
"So I made the call to Local Land Services on Saturday and by Monday 700 ewes and 150 lambs were airlifted to a neighbour's property.
"We had four helicopters, different divisions of the Australian Defence Force, and a lot of my neighbours helping out."
Mr Brown said it was a mammoth effort and he could not have done it alone.
"Within the first two loads of sheep flying out, I was getting phone calls from neighbours to offer help," he said.
"Some of them were driving through between 800mm and 1000mm of water just to come and help me.
"I have no words to describe the thanks and appreciation I have for all these people to drop what they were doing and help.
"And for a neighbour to generously offer to host my flock is very humbling."
In a normal flood, Mr Brown said maybe two-thirds of his 600ha gets wet.
This flood has covered all but 25ha, destroying pastures as well as some storage.
"We had 100 tonne of grain buried for long term storage," he said.
"It will have been destroyed by this flood.
"Even if the top remained sealed, water seeping up from below will get in.
"Ninety-five per cent of our pastures is gone too. It seems funny to say it, but it has turned into a drought-like situation.
"They are all covered in brown muck from the floodwaters. We will slash and burn and look to re-sow as soon as possible.
"It will depend on summer rainfall.
"We may look at the possibility of putting in some summer crops.
"We will just have to wait for the water to recede which may take a while in some areas.
"The problem with water coming over the levee banks is there is nowhere for it to go now.
"The levees have created dams and we just have to wait for the water to evaporate naturally.
"The water is too big for pumping to be a viable option."
The volunteers did not only help with airlifting the sheep out, but with the protection of their feed as well.
"As the helicopters were arriving to take another load of sheep, they were bringing sandbags in," Mr Brown said.
"Everybody helped to make irrigation channels and sandbagging to help protect the house and the hay shed.
"We have a good hay reserve and have received some donations to help feed stock as well."
