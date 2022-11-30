Impacted by flooding? Connect with support at recovery centres

Flood recovery centres are open in Forbes and Eugowra, offering a place where residents who have been affected by flooded can connect with services and support.
The team at the recovery centres can provide accommodation advice, business support, financial assistance, insurance and legal support, and mental health support.
Resilience NSW told The Advocate there are 425 people are in emergency accommodation as a result of this flood event, including hotels and caravans, with more than 6,300 building impact assessments completed.
Recovery Assistance Points have been set up to provide them with access to recovery services at one location.
The first people you meet when you come through the doors at Forbes Town Hall are these friendly Red Cross volunteers, who have come from all over the state to lend a helping hand and listening ear.
One of the people who immediately said yes to coming to Forbes in response to the flooding was Kim Glover, whose connection to our community goes back to 1978 when she came here as our social worker.
It was her first job in the field and she tackled every task given to her.
"I loved Forbes," she said, back this week. "We had lovely times but we worked so hard."
She forged connections as she worked in the schools and with the hospital, and then found fun and friendship in a bush band with Rob and Ollie Willis.
With that connection still strong, it wasn't a hard decision to apply to help with Red Cross in Forbes at this time. Mrs Glover travelled with her husband from the Lake Macquarie area to support the flood recovery.
Mrs Glover began volunteering with Red Cross when she retired, having experience in counselling, mental health, and much more from her career the organisation seemed a natural fit.
She's one of the Red Cross volunteers here to lend a listening ear, make a cuppa, and give a little space to people as they work through what lies ahead.
A range of financial assistance is available to individuals and families in 75 local government areas that have been declared natural disaster zones since September 14.
This includes $75,000 grants for primary producers, $50,000 grants for small businesses and $10,000 grants for rural land holders.
Assistance is also being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), which includes:
You can also go online to nsw.gov.au/floods or contact Service NSW on 13 77 88.
