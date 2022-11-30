Forbes Advocate

Impacted by flooding? Connect with support at recovery centres

Updated December 1 2022 - 9:01am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Flood recovery centres are open in Forbes and Eugowra, offering a place where residents who have been affected by flooded can connect with services and support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.