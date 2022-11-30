The bulk buyer guide: How to stock your new store

Here are some of the considerations that retailers must make when setting up their stores, and how they can best supply stock to their customers. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

You've just been handed the keys to a brand new shopfront in your local city. The store itself is empty - a blank slate, with utilities, and all the shelving you could possibly need. Where would you start?

If you're just getting started in the retail space, getting your affairs in order can seem like a difficult business. In particular, stocking a store can present unique challenges, such as identifying which wholesale suppliers in Australia may suit your needs.

Let's dive into some of the considerations that retailers must make when setting up their stores, and how they can best supply stock to their customers.

Plan store frontage and stock capacity

Once you've done an initial walk-through of the store, it's important that you take note of the capacity of the store. Developing efficient and effective store layouts is a great way to maximise available space, while also providing the best possible environment to sell your products. After all, very few people want to shop in a cramped, crowded environment where you can't find anything.

When the walkthrough is complete, plan your merchandising layouts, including any frontage. Add a small additional proportion for additional stock to account for breakage, and there you have it - now you know how much stock you need to fill your store.

Get your suppliers in order

Once you've planned your store frontage and assessed the capacity of your shelving and storeroom, it's time to order. Fortunately, there is a range of wholesale stockists that can supply almost any product you need, from abacuses to xylophones and everything in between.

You may need to source products from a few different suppliers, so don't be afraid to engage if you're unable to find the specific product you're after. Sometimes, suppliers can have unique connections to domestic and international producers that may just be able to provide a design you're specifically after.

Ensure you have enough staff

An often-overlooked element of store stacking involves staff. Consider this - when a store is operational, your staffing needs may vary. If a store is sufficiently large, such as a supermarket, you may have entire departments' worth of staff that are dedicated to filling shelves and keeping shelf space clean, tidy, and organised.

Plan your workforce needs in advance, if possible. Keep in mind that as a store grows, team members may choose to pursue other opportunities for reasons other than work. Having a strategy in place to ensure that you are able to replenish staff when needed is a great way to support your supply chain.

Have a supply chain strategy

In today's post-pandemic environment, supply chains have been under immense amounts of pressure. Weather events such as floods can cause multiple layers of disruption, from localised events such as the flooding and destruction of food crops to larger effects, such as the derailment of rail freight.

In light of this, it's important to have a supply chain strategy in place, should you need to change suppliers as a result of any disruption. A supply chain strategy can encompass a variety of things, and varies, depending on the redundancies you wish to arrange in your business.



For example, you may have components such as identifying secondary or backup suppliers, information on backup transport companies, as well as periodic reviews to assess and inform clients of the impact of delays on product orders.

Plan for future sales events

With logistics under pressure, it's critical that existing stock is managed appropriately. While sales are a great way to boost sales, it's essential that proper planning and sales strategy is applied during periods of low or restricted stock.

Offering excessive discounts when a product is in high demand and low supply can cost your business potential revenue. It can also potentially have longer-term effects if your business offers rainchecks or price guarantees for out-of-stock items.

To address this, plan for sales with merchandising specialists. If it's possible to order enough stock to meet demand, ensure you do so.