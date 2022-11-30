Critical services like a laundromat, fuel supply, sewerage and electricity are being restored in Eugowra as residents take steps to rebuild after a tragic and destructive inland tsunami.
Virginia Townsend, whose home had three foot deep water go through it, is one of the locals determined to get home as soon as possible.
Her Evelyn Street property - well beyond the reach of any typical Mandagery Creek flooding - had three foot of water through it on November 14.
In the aftermath of the disaster, the kindness of strangers has been overwhelming and her connection to her community has only strengthened.
"I love this community, I want to be back in my house," Ms Townsend said as builders and electricians worked there on Wednesday.
"This is such an amazing community and we all want to stick around."
Sean Haynes, president of the Show Society and one of the community volunteers stepping up in the response, says there's a lot happening to make sure people can do just that.
Eighty-four applications have been received for caravans, which will allow people to stay on their block while they rebuild, and the first have been delivered as of the weekend.
A 24-hour laundry with washing machines and dryers is up and running at the Showground, which remains the hub for all government and other services.
Fuel is now available at the Lowes depot 11am to 2pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and the GIVIT fundraiser campaign is rolling out.
As of Wednesday, more than $300,000 had been donated toward Eugowra's recovery and rebuilding effort.
"From the weekend, we've actually been able to start putting requests in for those essential items to allow people to commence return home," Mr Haynes said, adding there's no rush, this offer will stand through rebuilding.
There are still many residents staying with family or friends, evacuated to surrounding towns, or in caravans at the showground.
Member for Calare Andrew Gee is calling for governments to provide more support, particularly to activate more grants to those whose homes have been destroyed or seriously damaged.
"There are people here who have lost absolutely everything, everything, it's completely devastating," Mr Gee said in a video posted to his MP Facebook page on Tuesday evening.
"Some of these grants haven't been announced yet, for example the Back to Home grant which helps people get back into their homes is not even announced or available."
Ms Townsend says she's realised through the past couple of weeks how simple her needs really are. She considers herself lucky to have escaped the flooding unharmed, to have her family and an increasing network of friends in her community.
"I don't care if I have to sit on a milk crate in the loungeroom," Ms Townsend said.
"You don't realise that you can survive without a possession in the world.
"I'll get there, I've got great family support, it'll happen."
