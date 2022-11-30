Forbes Advocate

'Overwhelmed' by offers of help: a thank you letter to all involved in flood response

December 1 2022 - 5:00am
The wall at the Forbes Olympic pool is marked at historic flood heights. You can clearly see the watermark of the second November 2022 flood peak, higher than the 1974 and 1990 levels, with only the 1952 mark higher.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

In the aftermath of one of the worst floods in Forbes I wanted to express my gratitude to Forbes Shire Council employees, SES, Fire and Rescue and others in anyway involved in the service to the town, business premises, homes etc before, during and after the floods.

