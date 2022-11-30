Forbes Advocate

Overwhelmed by offers of help: thumbs up and a thank you letter to all involved in flood response

Updated December 1 2022 - 4:03pm, first published 5:00am
Friendly faces offering a cuppa and a chat ... Therese Newell, Rona Pritchard, Sister Kathleen Yochanan CH and Sister of Mercy Sister Elizabeth Young at the pop-up Johnson 'River' cafe during major flooding.

Kindness matters.

