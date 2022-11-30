Overwhelmed by offers of help: thumbs up and a thank you letter to all involved in flood response

Kindness matters.
A lady whose home was inundated twice in the November floods was telling our journalist how the damage and loss had left her feeling "utterly defeated", when she suddenly said, "could you put a thumbs up in the Advocate for me?"
She so appreciated an act of kindness that had been extended to her.
To those facing clean up or in need at this time, we hope the knowledge that people do care and want to help does lend you strength.
Some of the supports available to Forbes residents Thursday and Friday, December 1 and 2, include:
At any time you can contact the NSW Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Heartfelt thanks is extended to the person who made a donation to a cafe to allow someone flood-affected to enjoy a free meal.
A Forbes lady whose home was terribly impacted by major flooding in Forbes was taken out for a sandwich, and was surprised when the staff at Parkes' Roasted Kombi cafe would not take any money.
They learned a kind stranger had left a donation with the team to cover it.
At a time of heartache and hardship, our resident wanted to give a very big thumbs up for this kindness.
In the aftermath of one of the worst floods in Forbes I wanted to express my gratitude to Forbes Shire Council employees, SES, Fire and Rescue and others in anyway involved in the service to the town, business premises, homes etc before, during and after the floods.
Unless affected I am sure that many don't realise the toll it takes both mentally and physically.
I was one of the very fortunate who only had my yard, garage and garden shed affected but when the waters kept rising it was a trying time not just for myself but watching as my neighbours' properties were inundated with water.
I can only say I was over whelmed by the many people (some of whom were complete strangers) who offered help should the need arise.
A special thank you to my neighbours Greg and Jayne, Richard, Tracey and Jacquie who have always supported me and continue to do so.
In the aftermath of the flood and as the waters receded Forbes Shire Council employees were there picking up flood damaged furniture, rubbish that was washed down, picking up sand bags and making every effort to clear debris off the streets to try and get some order again.
The efforts of the SES, Fire & Rescue were also very much appreciated.
A very special thanks to each and everyone , you all were the makings of a great and worthwhile team.Well done.
- Elvy Quirk
If you'd like to give a thumbs up, email renee.powell@forbesadvocate.com.au
