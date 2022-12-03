Dancing Stars plan flood fundraiser reunion for 2023

For four years, Forbes Dancing Stars was one of the most anticipated events on the local calendar.
Now, a very special flood reunion fundraiser is in the planning.
Rachel Wythes, dancer and choreographer who's taking up the reins for the 2023 campaign, hopes it will provide a boost to our flood-weary community as well as some practical support to people in need.
Rachel was isolated with her young family on her property for about a month and - as she watched the waters rise - reflected on how many of the people she met through Dancing Stars loved to share good memories of those times.
As the extent of the devastation caused by the flooding became clear, she reached out to founder Terese Gunn to talk about doing it all again.
"The communities really need something exciting and fun to look forward to," Rachel said.
"Once we'd finished that last time (in 2018), everyone said that was so exhausting but 'it's the best thing I've done'.
"It was such a great event, everyone had such a good time."
Messages have been sent out to dancers and choreographers previously involved and the initial response has been pretty positive.
"Everyone is just really excited because they love the dancing but also because it's such an important community thing," Rachel said.
"Some of the people have been directly impacted by flooding but they will still come on board ... I think it says a lot about the dancers themselves."
Save two big nights - April 22 and April 29, 2023 - for the event.
"We want to give everyone another go and we want to give as many people a chance to come and watch as we can because it is always such a popular event," Rachel said.
Dancing Stars was launched as a fundraiser for CanAssist and raised more than $30,000 in its first year. Organisers have sought CanAssist's blessing to run this event as a flood fundraiser.
The support from both local businesses and attendees was overwhelming, and it only grew from there raising up to $61,000.
This year will probably look a bit different - organisers won't be actively seeking donations from our local business community that's suffered due to flooding.
They will of course be happy to hear from those who are in a position to sponsor the event but they'll be looking beyond our region for support.
