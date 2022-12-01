Rotarians dig deep to support farming families through Rural Financial Counselling Service

Rotarians from as far away as Tasmania have contributed to a flood relief fund for our district's farming families.
Forbes Rotary and Forbes Rotary Ipomoea launched the fundraiser, with Rotary clubs and individuals able to contribute to the account.
The funds will purchase food vouchers and gift cards - $200 each - that will be distributed through the Forbes branch of the Rural Financial Counselling Service, Forbes Rotary's Chris Finkel said.
Farmers have lost crops, feed and pastures in the biggest floods to impact Forbes in decades, some of our rural areas have also been cut off from town or faced lengthy detours for months now.
The fund has been specifically launched to assist primary producers in the flood damaged areas of Eugowra and Forbes although flood casualties from further down-stream can also apply, Mr Finkel said.
For further enquiries and support lodging applications for assistance available to primary producers, telephone the RFCS on 1300 319 458.
You can also visit the Rural Financial Counselling Service at 157 Lachlan Street Forbes.
Those wishing to donate can do so:
