Rotarians dig deep to support farming families through Rural Financial Counselling Service

December 2 2022 - 5:30am
Vast areas of agricultural land have been covered by water, with pastures and crops ruined, in this flood. Picture by Farmer From Down Under Brad Shephard.

Rotarians from as far away as Tasmania have contributed to a flood relief fund for our district's farming families.

