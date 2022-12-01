Nationals' plan for the bush 'didn't set the world on fire' with dam upgrade 'lacking'

A notable exclusion from the National Party's day out in Dubbo caught the eye of Member for Orange Phil Donato.
The Nationals unveiled its blueprint for regional NSW at Dubbo's Western Plains Cultural Centre on Tuesday, with it being called 'Our Vision for Regional Communities'.
"It doesn't look like it was setting the world on fire," Mr Donato said of the launch which saw Deputy Premier Paul Toole, Minister for Women, Minister for Regional Health and Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor, Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway, Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience, Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke, and Minister for Agriculture and Minister for Western New South Wales Dugald Saunders in attendance.
Mr Donato said that cost of living pressures - electricity, gas and fuel prices included - were some of the biggest issues facing regional NSW.
But one point in particular that the Member for Orange pointed out was a pre-election promise that came in the lead-up to the 2019 elections. At the time, the NSW Nationals promised to raise the Wyangala Dam wall by roughly ten metres.
"That was something the National Party promised and their press release said shovels would be on the ground by October 2020," Mr Donato said.
"Well, it's over two years now and nothing has happened. That's clearly a broken promise but clearly something that's needed for the Lachlan Valley, for flood mitigation, water security and shoring up in times of drought."
As well as providing an upgrade to the dam, Mr Donato wanted to see the Newell Highway flood-proofed to prevent further climate events causing havoc.
"The Newell Highway between Forbes and West Wyalong is now closed due to flooding and will probably be closed for six to eight weeks and that has a massive impact on communities out at Forbes," he said.
"It will cripple businesses out there. There's a 20km stretch of road that needs to be flood-proofed."
Speaking of the issues related to the roads, Mr Farraway admitted at Tuesday's launch event that there was "a lot of work to do" to fix the Central West's battered road network ahead of a challenging summer, although roads did not feature in that four-pillar vision.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
