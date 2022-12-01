"I remember mum being at one end of the main street and I was at the other end, she was stopping the traffic to let the street parade through," Tiffany Steel laughed.
That's how the Parkes Elvis Festival street parade was run in the early days - with no official traffic control or police escort, and no crowd barricades.
Tiffany Steel was 17 years old when her parents Bob and Anne organised the very first Parkes Elvis Festival - or rather Elvis Revival as it was then called - at the function centre they ran called Gracelands in 1993. She's been involved in some way every year since.
Tiffany's been in a very unique position to see the festival from all angles over the years, with just as equally unique and very fond memories.
"In the early years I helped at Gracelands by setting tables, decorating, prepping food, and on the night running the competitions and keeping the entertainment going," Tiffany said.
"I supported my parents on the events and activities they were organising. Mum and I coordinated the main stage entertainment for a very long time.
"We didn't have money to hire professionals so mum would be managing the competition registrations and I'd be MCing and stage managing. It was crazy at times but we loved it!"
One year, Tiffany was even helping her mother from the UK when she lived there for a year.
Among her most favourite memories was opening night at Gracelands 30 years ago.
"The restaurant was packed to the rafters with excited, happy people who were there for a good time. The energy was incredible and I loved being part of it!" Tiffany said.
"One of the funniest moments was in the very early days' street parade where it rained. Dad had made a hut on the back of a ute made of cardboard for the Blue Hawaii theme, Brad Fury was singing.
"The rain wet the cardboard and the hut and float fell apart. We were all soaked and Brad kept singing next to the soggy hut. It was hilarious!
"I was 17 at the first festival and had no idea at the time it would grow to become such an iconic event that is known world-wide.
"I love that the entire community gets to benefit from the festival, from businesses, sporting groups and service clubs to the community who all get to enjoy the entertainment and showcase our great little town."
Later on in her adult life she never thought she'd ever move back to Parkes, let alone take on the marketing coordinator role for the festival. But she did, in 2019, and now she's the Parkes Elvis Festival director.
It truly was a natural progression for her.
"I temporarily stepped into the festival manager role in 2006 when Parkes Shire Council and ERI (Elvis Revival Inc) were in the process of recruiting for the role. I would have applied for the role back then, however I was living in Sydney and had a four-month-old baby," Tiffany said.
"When the marketing coordinator role came up I thought it was such a good opportunity I couldn't not apply.
"I did have my sights set on being festival director one day so I was thrilled when I was appointed to the role in late 2021. It's satisfying to be able to work on something that I'm so passionate about and the whole community benefits from. My job makes me bounce out of bed each day!"
Tiffany said the enormous role her parents have played and continue to play in the festival which will celebrate its 30th anniversary come January, has made her extremely proud.
"They were both awarded OAMs in 2006 for their efforts which was great to see," she said.
"There have been some wonderful people who have been involved from the early days like Sue and Ken McGrath. Like us, their kids and extended family have all grown up with the festival and it's become part of their lives.
"I love that I'm connected through the festival to so many good people."
Tiffany's daughter Ruby too has grown up with the festival. She was about five when she went in the street parade in her grandfather's vintage car.
In the years following she's entered the little Miss Priscilla competitions and has helped with a range of jobs over the years, from setting tables and packing gift bags to making decorations and helping wherever her grandparents or her mother needed.
As we countdown to the 30th anniversary of the Parkes Elvis Festival, we're celebrating the milestone by bringing our readers a series of special stories that show just how far the festival has come and the people who've made it what it is today.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
