Support is available: Health, Lifeline urge flood-affected to look after mental health

Flood-hit locals doing it tough as they start on the road to rebuilding are being urged to reach out for support.
Lifeline Central West CEO Stephanie Robinson says it's when the cameras pack up and the armies of helpers go home that the reality of what lies ahead can set in.
She and her colleagues have been offering support to Eugowra and Forbes in the aftermath of the weather event which sent floodwaters through homes and businesses - and they are planning longer-term support.
"After all that initial support leaves, that can be the time when there's a slump in people's mental health and how they're doing," Ms Robinson said.
"We want to be around at that time when the cameras fade and when the support of the services and armies of helpers goes. That's when the reality sets in of the long road to recovery."
While Ms Robinson noted they would need to scale back the amount of time they are on the ground in Eugowra, she did say the plan was for a Lifeline presence to be in the town "at least" twice a week going forward.
Western NSW Local Health District is also urging people to use the services they have available.
Helen McFarlane, WNSWLHD Acting Director of Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol, said it is incredibly important for people to look after their mental health and wellbeing during such a distressing time.
"We know how distressing the impact of flooding and natural disasters can be, not just immediately but also long-term as our communities begin their recovery efforts," she said.
"We've had a range of clinicians and teams on the ground in flood-affected areas recently and we will continue to provide ongoing support, and connect people with the services most appropriate to their needs."
Rural Adversity Mental Health coordinators and Rural Recovery Response peer workers are available.
"They can also help connect people with other organisations providing flood relief services, and also help educate our communities on what they can do to look after their mental health and wellbeing during times of adversity," Ms McFarlane said.
"I encourage people to remember that challenging times do pass, but we will always be here if you need support.
"A number of our services are available around-the-clock, so you can reach out when the time is right for you."
Those services include:
Premier Dominic Perrottet said the NSW Government had increased the number of mental health clinicians and workers deployed in the Central West.
"We understand it has been an incredibly stressful and upsetting time for people in our flood affected towns and communities," he said.
"Today I am also announcing an immediate funding boost for Lifeline Central West to increase its Rapid Response Program currently active on the ground, with six additional crisis counsellors, new vehicles and funding for fuel, and accommodation."
As for the roadmap forward, Lifeline's Ms Robinson believes in training members of the community.
"We know that when people have gone through an event like this, their brain is muddled, their brain is full of all sorts of things. Their emotions, they start to notice what they don't have and what they've lost," she said.
"We need to find who the best people to give some training to so that when, and we know that it probably is a when, the next potential incident happens, there are already those who can recognise when people are struggling."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.