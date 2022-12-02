Kirbie Mongan is grand final bound with the Woodbridge 16s in the Western Women's Rugby League competition.
The Eugowra winger is loving her debut year in tackle footy, and has already featured in the Under 18s' successful campaign as well.
Her own side has a big task ahead as they face the Vipers - who have won eight of their nine matches - in the big dance at Wellington on Saturday, December 3.
Her mum Amanda knows Kirbie will give it all she's got.
Kirbie has been playing league tag for years but is loving the tackle game, the new skills and the chance to reconnect with players and families all over the region.
Amanda says the Spring women's competition has been great to watch, with some wonderful young talent taking the field.
"Kirbie gives it her heart and soul," she said, adding she's always keen to run straight back on for the 18s if required as well.
"Last week she played the full game, all but five minutes of the match."
An impressive effort under any circumstances - all the more given what Kirbie, her family and the community of Eugowra have been through since an inland tsunami hit their town on November 14.
Woodbridge 16s coach Andrew Pull is looking forward to the weekend challenge.
"We've certainly got 20 points in us but Vipers are the sort of side that might have 24-to-30 points in them so we've just got to keep them below our 20," he said.
"It will be tough but I'm looking forward to it."
The grand finals at Kennard Park start with the under 12s at 11.15am on Saturday.
