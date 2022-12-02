Forbes Advocate

Eugowra's Kirbie Mongan is grand final bound with the Woodbridge Under 16s

Updated December 2 2022 - 2:43pm, first published 1:05pm
Kirbie Mongan is grand final bound with the Woodbridge 16s in the Western Women's Rugby League competition.

Local News

