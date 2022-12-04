Forbes Advocate

Communities in focus as the Desert Rose Service Centre stops at Canowindra, Forbes and Cudal

December 5 2022 - 6:00am
Services Australia's Mobile Service Centre Desert Rose will stop in at Canowindra to help people claim disaster payments and to access Centrelink, Medicare and Department of Veterans' Affairs services. Image supplied.

Services Australia's Mobile Service Centre Desert Rose will stop in at Canowindra on its trip through flood affected communities in NSW, helping people claim disaster payments and to access Centrelink, Medicare and Department of Veterans' Affairs services.

