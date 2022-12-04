Services Australia's Mobile Service Centre Desert Rose will stop in at Canowindra on its trip through flood affected communities in NSW, helping people claim disaster payments and to access Centrelink, Medicare and Department of Veterans' Affairs services.
Staff can also offer social work support and help people to access online services.
Desert Rose is visiting:
Mobile Services Centres are 20 tonne trucks operated by staff from Services Australia, providing regional and rural Australians with friendly face-to-face service and tailored support.
Services Australia staff are also on the ground at some Recovery Service Centres and Assistance Points across NSW helping people to claim disaster payments and access other services.
Planned locations can change quickly as the flood situation evolves, so they encourage people to check their website for information about where to find them in flood-affected areas servicesaustralia.gov.au/findusdisaster
People can also find more information about disaster payments on the Service Australia website: servicesaustralia.gov.au/disasterevents
