There's plenty of Forbes talent in the Goannas team looking to claim a maiden Western Women's Rugby League opens title this Saturday.
The Goannas will host Panorama Platypi in the competition's grand final at Wellington's Kennard Park with a lot on the line for both sides after the former made it through to the decider after a narrow win last weekend.
For the hosts, it could be their first title since 2019 while the Platypi could win two competitions in the same year after already winning earlier this year.
Goannas halfback Emma Teale says she has enjoyed her season leading the side around the park along with fellow playmaker Demi Wilson and can't wait to get out onto Kennard Park this weekend.
Much has been made of the Goannas' powerful forward pack with the Townsend sisters from Forbes along with Bec Smyth and Alahna Ryan, with Teale saying they are a joy to play off the back of.
"It's pretty good, they are good. We've got a few big girls who run hard and teach you new stuff," she said.
The Goannas will boast a youthful backline with Breighel Thuell, Kirby Maslin and Georgie Coote all named to start.
Having played for the Goannas for a number of years now, Teale said it would be pretty special to be able to take out the premiership on Saturday.
Since the competition started, the Goannas have been one of the more consistent clubs in the competition along with the Vipers and Platypi.
However, Teale believes the other clubs have caught up, making for a lot more exciting football across all five grades.
"It's been pretty hard (this season), all the other teams have been improving each year since I've been playing," she said.
"They've improved out of sight which is good."
Panorama advanced to the final after a dominant win over the Vipers last weekend and Teale kept things pretty short when asked where the fellow grand finalists were strong.
"They are pretty strong with their big girls," she said.
Earlier in the day, the Goannas under 14s side will also be in action, taking on the undefeated Woodbridge side.
Both teams have enjoyed some close battles so far this year, with Woodbridge winning by two points on each occasion.
Saturday's opens match will kick off at 5pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.