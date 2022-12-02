Forbes Advocate

The Goannas will take on Panorama Platypi in the Western Women's Rugby League opens final

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:30pm, first published 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Goannas are just one win away from being crowned Western Women's Rugby League champions. Picture by Amy McIntyre

There's plenty of Forbes talent in the Goannas team looking to claim a maiden Western Women's Rugby League opens title this Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.