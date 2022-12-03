The Christmas Tree Festival has made a spectacularly successful return in 2022.
Organisers from Rotary Ipomoea could not be happier with submissions to this year's display, which is open December 3 and 4 in the former Presbyterian Church in Harold Street.
The displays are made of everything from cups to crystal ware, string to recycled x-ray film, knitting to gumnuts.
Allow yourself a bit of time to browse because the longer you linger, the more you'll see and admire!
All the children's entries are incredible - with full credit to their teachers - but we'd love to give a special shout out to our flood-affected schools who got submissions in.
Entry is $5 per adult, children are free, and you can pay $1 to vote in the people's choice awards.
All proceeds to Rotary Ipomoea to support local causes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.