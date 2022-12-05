Forbes Advocate

The 2022 Find it in AMAZING Forbes Christmas carnival is on Friday

December 6 2022 - 5:00am
Peter Judd took Drew Green and Charlotte Hoey for a spin in the trike at the 2019 Christmas carnival. All the fun returns this Friday. File picture

Let the fun begin. Forbes Christmas Carnival is ready to roll and will open to the public at 5pm on Friday December 9.

