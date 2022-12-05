Let the fun begin. Forbes Christmas Carnival is ready to roll and will open to the public at 5pm on Friday December 9.
Forbes Business Chamber is pleased to bring the carnival festivities to the community and hope that lots of people will join in and celebrate.
"There are market stalls, giant games, rock climbing wall, bungee trampolines, jumping castles, merry-go-round and arts and craft activities," Chamber President Aaron Acheson said.
"Food is provided by established Forbes businesses and food vans that will be dotted around the site."
The Carnival will be located in the central business area of Templar Street and in Rankin Street.
The Committee ask that vehicles are removed from the site no later than 12 noon for the street closures to take place prior to set up beginning.
"Forbes and the surrounding villages are well and truly due for a celebration after the serious weather that the district has experienced," Mr Acheson said.
"There will be so much to see and do such as face painting, free balloon hand outs and even a visit from Mr and Mrs Claus."
Entertainment and music are on the stage located at the junction of the two streets. Thanks are extended to many people who have offered to assist and participate.
Many businesses have been very generous with time and funds and have worked tirelessly to get the Christmas spirit alive and well in Forbes, Mr Acheson said.
Four $500 draws have taken place and another one is scheduled for this Thursday December 8 at 5pm.
Lucky winners so far include Lisa Grayson, John Slessor and Susan Earl.
Keep clicking on the QR every time you purchase at a participating business to be in the draw to win. The colourful Find It In Forbes Christmas tree will be displayed out the front of their store.
Elf in the Shop is now open, collect an entry form from Forbes Shire Council, find the elf and get your entries in.
Look for the activity zone at the Christmas carnival where you can hunt for the elf and write a letter to Santa. Letters to Santa can be posted in the red mail box in the Council office before December 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.