Golfers look forward to return to Forbes course on weekend

By Short Putt
The community sporting activities are gradually re-emerging as the weather helps dry the facilities out and activity is completed to get the sites playable again.
The golf course is one such facility, and a phoenix-like emergence from the flood waters has been occurring.
General movement around the course is still affected by wet areas, but the drying activity has helped.
Some holes have recovered well, but others are still either very wet or in need of repair.
Some greens and other infrastructure are in need of repair before they can be used.
The fairways were quite sodden for a long while. Many have dried out but some still retain surface moisture.
The warming weather promoted grass growth but mowing activity has not been possible until recently.
The first mowing activities were undertaken by the 'roughs' mower to cut the rank grass down and to break up any trapped debris.
Hopefully this week the fairways mowers will be able to be used to put a better finish on those fairways that can be used.
The irrigation system is still not fully operational, although some water pumping is possible to allow for hand watering of the greens.
Luckily as the greens emerged the Course staff have been able to undertake some mowing and help dry them out.
The hot weather we have been experiencing has been both good and bad.
A spraying programme is required to mitigate and control fungal activity which has been promoted by the wet soil and the warm air temperature.
Some greens have had significant damage due to the water flow, and also as a result of being submerged for almost the entire flood event period.
Grass growth on some greens has not re-established and thus will preclude any 'walking traffic' until they can recover or be repaired.
Some of the bridges will require major repair. But then not all holes accessed by bridges are able to be used at present.
This means that extra walking will be needed to traverse around the course, but it should help keep the 'step count' up for you. And cart use may be restricted in some places.
The Course staff and committee members are working to establish a composite 9-hole layout.
The actual holes to be used will depend on how repair activity proceeds this week. But at least we can get back swinging. More holes will be added as the recovery process continues.
We shall soon be calling for volunteer help, so if you think you may be able to help, call the Course Supervisor (Jack Elliott - 0478 678804) or Club President (Tony Cogswell - 0418 220510) to see what you can do.
The Pro Shop will open for shortened hours during the week, but look to be fully open from the weekend onwards.
This should help those seeking some golfing objects for Christmas surprises. Ring first to see if it is open.
Work continues on the Golf Programme for 2023-24, with the assumption that 18-holes will be available.
Some special 'Flood Recovery' events are being discussed for the early part of the year. So once again there shall be a full year of activity.
It is crystal ball time:
This weekend (10-11 Dec) should see the commencement of golf over a composite 9-hole layout for social play and Sixes competition.
The Sixes will be under a re-vamped arrangement so check in the Pro Shop. Daily competition is expected to start on the weekend of December 17 and 18.
The run of high scoring continued at last week's twin-towns veterans golf competition when Parkes lady Kath Kelly blitzed the field in compiling 46 stableford points for the 18 holes.
In what is believed to be a record for the competition Kath - the only associate in the field - had four points to spare from her nearest rival Steve Edwards from the Forbes vets whose round of 42 points would usually be good enough for a win.
With the run on the Parkes fairways continuing to improve each week the day was again marked by high-scoring confirmed by the fact that the ball sweep only went to 38 points.
In what was a good field of 28 players - 12 from Parkes and 16 from Forbes - Parkes continued its recent run of success in the twin-towns shield in scoring 240 points to Forbes' 234.
The encouragement award was won by Geoff Drane from Forbes.
The nearest-to-pins were again shared with the Parkes pair of Ian Hendry and Graham Cooke winning the A and B grade on the 11th hole and Forbes' Ted Morgan and Ross Williams taking the honors on the 15th.
Ball sweep winners were: 41 points - Ross Williams (F); 40 - Rob Lea (P); 39 - Ian Hendry and Peter Bristol (P); 38 - Ken Sly, Ted Morgan and Peter Barnes (F) and Tony Hendry, Gordon Pritchard and John Dwyer (P).
With the Forbes course still out of action due to the recent floods Parkes will again host this week's event which will be followed by the club's Christmas Party.
Please note progressive tee-off times will be earlier this week starting from 9am.
Scribes note - With play in Parkes in recent weeks due to the Forbes course out of play due to the floods many thanks to John 'Saus' Dwyer for him continued support in keeping us all informed on the going on in twin-towns veterans golf.
