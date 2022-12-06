Roll up for big bowls day, support Eugowra rebuilding

It''s all going to happen on Saturday at the 'Bowlie' with plans to have three full greens in action playing in support of the flood victims at Eugowra.
We say flood, we should have said tsunami. Anyone who has visited our neighbours will agree, devastating to say the least.
Our curator Scott 'Scooter' Andrews is one who likes to support all, and this week it is the good folk of Eugowra.
As many will know last week Scooter called a meeting attended by about a dozen members to organise a Triple Zero 000 Flood Victims Bowls Day to be played this Saturday with all funds raised heading east to Eugowra.
And he is asking for all support possible be it playing to helping on the day selling raffle tickets, helping with refreshments during play with naturally assisting in catering.
While there will be no canvassing for donations as we here in Forbes have also felt the effects of flooding but raffle prizes are needed as are they for a planned auction. Also in play will be usual 200 clubs etc.
"Along with bowls and supporting Eugowra Saturday will be a time we can offer our thanks to the Firies, RFS, SES, ADF, Police, Shire Councils and the hundreds of volunteers who have been and are still helping out in Eugowra," Scooter said.
"We realise we (Forbes) have been through two floods in two weeks but I think you will agree Eugowra is a bit different hearing of houses being moved, residents getting washed out of their home in chest high water with nothing except for what they had on. There are hundreds of similar stories, people being rescued, the list goes on. Eugowra needs help.
"Bowling or not, come on down to the club on Saturday we will have live music from 4pm, catering will be on offer and of course there is the Chinese Restaurant if you fancy.
"We already have some excellent donated items for the auction but more would be appreciated," Scooter said.
Play on Saturday will commence at 10am, two ends of 12 in triples, winners drawn from the hat with the cost $25 per player. Team or single entries welcome, Phone the club on 6852 1499 or Scooter if you would like to assist during the day on 0409 511 459.
While on the subject of planning bowls two of the best at the 'Bowlie' is staging anything, Kerry Dunstan and Tara-Lee Shaw have commence planning for a New Year's Eve bowls evening with music and heaps of fun. Stay tuned on this, a must to welcome in the New Year.
MAJOR BOWLS - Alf Davies was fancied in the Minor Singles however Lyall Strudwick had different ideas winning by 'a mile', 25-6 in 17 ends last Saturday. Lets say the start was best for both, 3-all after four then 4-all after six. Put the glasses down as Alf was only able to post after two while Lyall went about his merry self winning end on end with scores of threes, twos and of course singles.
Lyall, one of the better volunteers in the club has surged to the top in betting. What size shirt Lyall?
Another who knows the greens is Rob Priest and he put that to good use in winning 25-19 in 26 ends over Brett Davenport, a player of the future at the 'Bowlie'.
While Rob always led Brett made his senior opposition work for the win, 8-6 after nine, 14-10 after 16, 18-17 after 20 before 19-all after 23. 6-0 on the last three told the story.
Bob Grant did recent life member inductee Ron Thurlow no favours winning his Minor Singles game last weekend 26-8 in 20 ends. Also close early, 4-3 after five before Bob restricting Ron to winning only three ends to the finish.
Peter Mackay and Rob Priest went close to pulling off a miracle win in Minor Pairs against Bob Grant and Denny Byrnes only to go down 28-21 in the scheduled 21 ends. Miracle, yes. It was 22-1 after 10 ends before the 'old boys' hit their straps winning the run home 20-6.
In the run up to Christmas club officials are urging all involved in Minor Pairs and Singles to play ASAP or use the replacement rule.
WEDNESDAY - Six games were played last week where a game of triples had the pleasure of sharing the winning bonus of $40. Tara-Lee Shaw, Geoff West and Alf Davies scored single on the last end to draw 14-all with Rick Stewart, Anne Mackay and Kerry Dunstan in 16 ends.
Another draw resulted in Bill O'Connell and Michael Coles having a scare with Dale Scott and John Gorton scored three on the last of 20 ends for a 15-all score. It was 9-all after 12 and 12-all after 16.
Ray Dunstan showed how to play the game leading for Barry Shine winning 21-13 in 20 ends over Barry White and Cliff Nelson while Peter Barnes with his 'swingers' led for Paul Doust winning 25-13 in another 20 ends over Geoff Coles and Peter Mackay.
Ron Thurlow and John Kennedy won 19-16 in 18 ends over Noel Jolliffe and Don Craft. In the last game Warren Keep and Lyall Strudwick won 27-14 over John Browne and Tony Bratton, also in 20 ends. Six on the last two ends helped.
In-club winners, John Kennedy and Kerry Dunstan.
THURSDAY - A game of triples had Bob Grant, Ian Hodges and Viv Russell winning 13-9 in the scheduled 16 ends over Peter Besgrove, Tare-Lee Shaw and Al Phillips. After being behind 7-9 after 10 they won all the ends home with singles.
Max Vincent left his flooded Eugowra home for a day on the green leading for Alan Hilder only to go down 31-4 against Denny Byrnes and Geoff Williams while Dale Scott and Tony Bratton had a tougher task winning 29-20 over 'Buzza' Bolam and Laurie Crouch.
Cheree Vincent also took time away from the flood to lead for Lyall Strudwick winning 20-14 over Dale Wright and Glenn Kearney while the last game was the closest, a 17-16 win to Warren Keep and Wayne Burton over Cliff Nelson and John Baass after being behind 12-14 with four ends to play.
LOCKER ROOM - It's back to normal at the 'bowlie' and that includes bar staff needed as always. Contact the club in person or by phone on 6852 1499 or talk with club manager Jeff Nicholson.
Competition bowls highlighted by the draw for the Minor Pairs this week with nominations called for the Sunday morning Bentick Trophy. Social competition bowls every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning.
Don't forget pool comp Friday nights with names in by 6.30pm for draw and start at 7pm.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. Book now on 6852 1499.
Membership of the 'Bowlie' always open, $10 social member; $35 bowling member and $120 for full member of Bowls NSW.
For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
