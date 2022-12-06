Roll up for big bowls day, support Eugowra rebuilding

MAJOR BOWLS - Alf Davies was fancied in the Minor Singles however Lyall Strudwick had different ideas winning by 'a mile', 25-6 in 17 ends last Saturday. Lets say the start was best for both, 3-all after four then 4-all after six. Put the glasses down as Alf was only able to post after two while Lyall went about his merry self winning end on end with scores of threes, twos and of course singles.