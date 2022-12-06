Forbes Advocate

Roll up for big bowls day, support Eugowra rebuilding

Updated December 7 2022 - 11:36am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It''s all going to happen on Saturday at the 'Bowlie' with plans to have three full greens in action playing in support of the flood victims at Eugowra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.