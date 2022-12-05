Forbes Advocate
In Depth

Eugowra residents Carol Monahan, Marianne Skeers and Liz Adams talk through incredible flood stories

By Emily Gobourg
Updated December 5 2022 - 9:43pm, first published 5:00pm
Eugowra's Carol Monahan with neighbours of three decades, Marianne Skeers and Liz Adams, who talk of record flooding, ongoing recovery, and the power of friendship. Picture by Emily Gobourg.

There's nothing like borrowing underwear from your mate next door to really strengthen the bond between neighbours.

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

