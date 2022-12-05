Forbes Advocate

We're still here: CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes urges Eugowra to reach out

Updated December 5 2022 - 8:51pm, first published 8:44pm
Eugowra residents devastated by flash flooding can continue to call on CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes for financial counselling services.

