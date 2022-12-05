Forbes Advocate

Dubbo CYMS and Forbes Magpies united on Sunday to clean up Spooner Oval after the recent floods in NSW

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated December 6 2022 - 10:32am, first published 7:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo CYMS and Forbes Magpies joined forces on Sunday to help clean up the latter's clubhouse after the recent flooding. Picture supplied.

Some things are bigger than footy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.