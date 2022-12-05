Some things are bigger than footy.
They may have wanted to beat the life out of each other at Apex Oval back in September but Dubbo CYMS and Forbes Magpies combined their forces on Sunday to clean up the local club's flood-damaged headquarters.
Like many places in and around Forbes, the Magpies' home ground Spooner Oval was hit hard.
Through local businessman and CYMS sponsor Wes Maas, the Fishies decided to head over to Forbes to help aid the Magpies to clean up.
Magpies club president Matthew Jack said it was fantastic to have their help and support with what was a big job.
"The water went through the clubhouse and the gym, about 400mm through there," he said.
"We pulled the carpet tiles out and cut out the damaged gyprock, we took everything out and pressure-cleaned it."
They also got stuck into the dressing and storage sheds.
CYMS club president Nick Sykes said the travelling group from Dubbo were immediately made aware of just how much damage had been done by the floods.
"Once we got over there it was clear to see how much damage had been done," he said.
The pair of clubs have enjoyed one of the biggest and best rivalries in the Western Rugby League recently, playing in three grand finals since 2016, including the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership final, a match which Forbes won.
"There is definitely a rivalry there but at the end of the day it's only footy and these sort of things are a lot more important than a game of footy," Sykes said.
Watching on from Dubbo as places like Forbes and Eugowra were dealing with floods, Sykes admitted Maas was keen to get as many people as possible over to help out.
"It was Wes Maas' idea, he sent an email out a couple of weeks ago once he saw what had happened, he asked the CYMS board to go over and give him a hand," he said.
"He is a pretty busy bloke and has a lot on so for him to give some of his time, especially at this point in the year and drag us over (was great)."
Dubbo CYMS' feeder club St John's had several players give their time to help out.
Unfortunately, for some people, the damage from the flooding will remain forever not only on houses, businesses and other buildings but mentally as well.
Tradies In Sight founder Bruno Efoti and his crew came over to cook up a lamb for the workers, and to shine a spotlight on the importance of supporting each other.
Bruno and his team left Dubbo about 5.30am to get to Forbes to get the lamb cooking, and as they served up an amazing lunch to the workers they shared some confronting statistics on the number of men's lives lost to suicide in Australia.
Matthew Jack said it was very much appreciated and helpful.
"He talked about looking after each other, and checking in on your mates," Jack said.
Forbes' premiership-winning coach Cameron Greenhalgh took to Facebook to show his appreciation to the Fishies.
"A big thank you to the Dubbo CYMS boys who turned up today to help with the cleanup at Spooners," he said.
"Was a great effort from the CYMS boys as always this will not be forgotten, as our president said it is very hard to dislike you blokes.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.