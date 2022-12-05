Forbes Advocate

The Insurance Council of Australia is coming to Forbes, Eugowra to talk through flood claims

Updated December 6 2022 - 11:01am, first published 9:28am
Hundreds of people in Forbes and Eugowra have faced the gut-wrenching task of emptying their homes in the past few weeks.

The Insurance Council of Australia and insurers will be in Eugowra and Forbes next week to help with insurance claims.

