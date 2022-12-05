The Insurance Council of Australia and insurers will be in Eugowra and Forbes next week to help with insurance claims.
More than 4280 claims have been lodged for flood damage in the region: 2880 property claims and 880 motor vehicle claims.
The ICA and insurers will host a community information session and in-person customer meetings.
The community information session is an opportunity for impacted central west NSW customers to learn about the insurance claim process, the in-person meetings offer the opportunity to discuss their individual claims with insurance company representatives.
Insurance Council CEO Andrew Hall acknowledged the floods had been particularly devastating for residents of Eugowra and Forbes.
"So often it's just easier to talk to someone in person which is why the Insurance Council and insurers have been on the ground since these floods in recovery centres, and next week will continue facilitating face-to-face customer engagement," he said.
"The in-person meetings with insurers provide the opportunity to go through a claim in detail, and experience has shown this has enabled claims to be processed more quickly and for complex matters to be clarified.
"These community information events will provide an overview of the claims process as well as how to lodge a complaint."
Appointments are essential for the community information sessions and the in-person customer meetings with insurers.
To book an in-person meeting with your insurer go to www.insurancecouncil.com.au/Bookings
To register for a community information session go to www.insurancecouncil.com.au/InfoSessions
