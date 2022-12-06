How you can give to Eugowra's children this Christmas

Eugowra families have lost everything just weeks out from Christmas, but a local effort is under way to connect generous donations with local children.
Raewyn Molloy, director of the Eugowra Community Children's Centre, says donations towards Christmas gifts can be brought to the sports field this Friday and Saturday for distribution to the community's flood-affected families.
A lot has been promised but Ms Molloy won't know until deliveries roll in whether all the needs have been met.
She thanks everyone who is supporting the community.
Only new toys can be given and given the shortage of storage space many families are facing, gift cards are a great option.
"We are very mindful that families don't have a lot of storage - most are in emergency accommodation or caravans," she said.
The drop off point is Ian Walsh field next to the police station in Nanima Street:
You can also post to Raewyn Molloy, Christmas Gifts c/o AGnVET Noble Street Eugowra or email director@eugowraccc.com.au for more information.
The Eugowra Community Children's Centre itself was destroyed, with resources and furniture lost, when an inland tsunami hit the community on November 14.
While they've been welcomed into shared facilities for now, they're also accepting support toward their own rebuilding.
Donations of resources have already been forthcoming, and huge thanks are extended to Bathurst RSL Club which has donated $50,000.
Donations can be made to: Eugowra Community Children's Centre BSB: 882000 Account number: 100133965.
Donations toward rebuilding Eugowra can also be given through GIVIT, with locals urged to register their needs with the team at the secretary's office at the showground.
